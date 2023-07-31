Remembering Komets standout Eddie Long

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Komets Hall of Famer Eddie Long passed away on Friday, and people in the organization are remembering his wonderful life.

Eddie was also known as Mr. Komet, a nickname that suits him well considering he continued to be involved with the program even after he retired. Komets General Manager, David Franke, tells me he would frequently visit the locker room after games and the players loved it.

Franke also said not only was he stellar on the ice, but he was also an incredible person.

“He was a great player, but he was a great father, he was a hard worker, he was a mentor and maybe most of all, Eddie was probably one of the most positive people I’ve ever met,” says Franke.

Franke says he grew up going to Komets games and watching Eddie play. He said he used to go down to the side of the rink and wait for the players to give autographs, and Eddie was always there to give him his.

Komets broadcaster, Shane Albahrani, isn’t old enough to have had the opportunity to watch Eddie play, but he did grow up getting to know him. Albahrani says in the past decade they’ve become good friends.

He also tells me that Eddie was one of his biggest supporters and would always tell him how much he loved his broadcasts, so Albahrani says he would picture Eddie sitting on his couch and watching his broadcasts.

Two of Eddie’s children, Brady Long and Michelle Wittekind, talked to me as well about their father. Brady says he believes his father is in heaven playing hockey and spending time with his brothers, and Michelle says her dad was her hero and her best friend.

The visitation will be on Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 3 p.m. and then from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home. The family encourages people attending to wear a hockey jersey or dress in orange and black.

