Progress made on Homestead High construction

By Evan Harris
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Big changes are underway at Homestead High School.

Staff recently held a tour to show off the progress made in the Southwest Allen County School’s $170 million expansion and renovation.

School officials say they are building a new state-of-the-art academic facility, as well as new facilities for performing arts and athletics programs.

Tuesday is registration day for the new school year, and many of the school’s nearly 3,000 students will see the new performing arts portion of the project for the first time.

While the overall construction project is not set to be completed until next May, some teachers can move into their new spaces as early as the fall semester.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews in Portland work to clear the streets of fallen tree and debris.
One Saturday morning tornado confirmed in 21Country; storm damage still being surveyed by NWS
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
Muncie Police Department
One dead, multiple shot at a party in Muncie
Crews in Portland work to clear the streets of fallen tree and debris.
Cleanup underway after storm damage in Portland
Fort Wayne artists open for Ludacris
Fort Wayne artists open for Ludacris

Latest News

Salomon Farm Park “U-pick” flower fields now open
Allen County Courthouse
Statewide pro-choice rallies planned day before state’s abortion ban takes effect
Harlan Days Fair returns this week
Harlan Days Fair returns this week
Harlan Days Fair returns this week