Progress made on Homestead High construction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Big changes are underway at Homestead High School.

Staff recently held a tour to show off the progress made in the Southwest Allen County School’s $170 million expansion and renovation.

School officials say they are building a new state-of-the-art academic facility, as well as new facilities for performing arts and athletics programs.

Tuesday is registration day for the new school year, and many of the school’s nearly 3,000 students will see the new performing arts portion of the project for the first time.

While the overall construction project is not set to be completed until next May, some teachers can move into their new spaces as early as the fall semester.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.