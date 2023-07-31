Last full week to visit the “Beyond van Gogh” exhibit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - If you have not had the opportunity to visit the “Beyond van Gogh” Immersive Experience, time is quickly running out.

The exhibit opened up in June at the Coliseum and gave people the chance to immerse themselves in the work of renowned artist Vincent van Gogh.

Officials say there are two parts to the experience: one is an introduction that tells you more about van Gogh’s life, whereas the second part brings his paintings to life.

The exhibit is open Monday through Thursday from 10-8, Friday and Saturday from 10-9, and Sunday from 10-7.

Officials say the last day to visit the exhibit is Thursday, Aug. 10.

