Landmark Recovery addiction treatment center to furlough employees

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - 21Investigates has obtained new information on Praxis Landmark Recovery’s license revocation. A company email says they’ll be implementing an employee furlough for 30 days beginning Thursday.

The email says administrators decided to move forward with the difficult decision to furlough after learning their Medicaid insurance contracts would be cancelled.

The email also says that when they would like all the patients either discharged or transferred. A source tells 21Investigates that process has already begun in Bluffton.

The Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction revoked the licenses for Praxis Landmark Recovery locations across the state. The closure comes after four deaths at two Landmark Recovery facilities this year. Between July 3 and July 9, three deaths were reported at the Mishawaka facility.

The Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction announced the company’s licenses were revoked due to code 440 IAC 7.5-4-6. This code explains in part that a license will be revoked if the “physical safety of the clients or staff of the agency is compromised by a physical or sanitary condition of the facility,” or “conduct or practice in the operations of the facility that is found by the division to be detrimental to the welfare of the residents.”

Celeste Cuthbert went missing on New Year’s Day 2023. Officials say she walked out of rehab at Landmark Recovery in Bluffton. A month later, Cuthbert was found dead.

21Investigates reached out to leaders with Landmark Recovery, Monday. They say they are doing everything they can to fight what they call ‘untrue narratives’ about the facility. They believe more people may die because of the shutdown.

Read the full statement below.

“Landmark Recovery has been forced by Indiana DMHA to shut down three facilities in Indiana. They will close on August 3. This means that 400 (people) per month of the most vulnerable citizens who rely on Medicaid to access treatment for life threatening addiction will not be able to access care. An average of 4 individuals with addiction die per day in IN. We believe that more (people) will die as a result of this decision to shut down over half of the Medicaid treatment beds in the state. We are doing everything in our power to fight the untrue narratives that have been shared about our facility and we are repealing the decision by DMHA this week.”

Another internal email obtained by 21Investigates says they’ve decided to stay mostly silent in the media.

Where will the patients go?

Upon a quick search, there are only two other recovery centers in Bluffton. However, they only provide outpatient services, not inpatient rehab like Praxis Landmark Recovery did. Therefore, patients will be forced to seek care outside the city or be discharged, which potentially interrupts their path to recovery.

