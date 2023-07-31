Hundreds of donations needed for Tools for School program, leaders say

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with The Salvation Army say they are seeing a record need for school supplies as they are short donations for hundreds of children for their ‘Tools for School’ program.

The annual campaign began on June 28, collecting any new school supplies like backpacks, erasers, pencils, notebooks, and other items needed for K-12 students.

Each year, organizers say they aim to gather enough supplies to help 1,000 families in the area. But on Monday, just two days before the campaign ends, leaders say they are short supplies for about 300 kids.

Supplies can be dropped off at The Salvation Army, 2901 N Clinton St., through Wednesday, August 2. Monetary donations can also be made in person, or online here.

Officials say they need the following items:

Book Bags (Highest Need)

Tissues

Pens

Pencils

3 Ring Binders

Dry Erase Markers

Composition Notebooks

Pink Erasers

Folders

Highlighters

3 x 5 Index Cards, Crayons

Markers

Loose Leaf Paper

Pencil Bag/Case

Spiral Notebooks

