Harlan Days Fair returns this week

HARLAN, Ind. (WPTA) - If you’re looking for a fun family activity to do this week, then the Harlan Days Fair might be the perfect event.

The 76th-annual town fair will take place at the Harlan Community Park, and organizers say the event is the primary fundraising activity for the park and its programs.

Officials say the fair’s theme this year is “Salute to our heroes,” and some events include the Harlan 500 Bump & Run Race, which is set for Thursday, drag racing on Friday, and a parade and hot air balloon rides on Saturday.

Organizers say tickets will be sold at the gate, and the fair is set for Thursday, Aug. 3, through Sunday, Aug. 6.

