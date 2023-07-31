Harlan Days Fair returns this week

By Evan Harris
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN, Ind. (WPTA) - If you’re looking for a fun family activity to do this week, then the Harlan Days Fair might be the perfect event.

The 76th-annual town fair will take place at the Harlan Community Park, and organizers say the event is the primary fundraising activity for the park and its programs.

Officials say the fair’s theme this year is “Salute to our heroes,” and some events include the Harlan 500 Bump & Run Race, which is set for Thursday, drag racing on Friday, and a parade and hot air balloon rides on Saturday.

Organizers say tickets will be sold at the gate, and the fair is set for Thursday, Aug. 3, through Sunday, Aug. 6.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews in Portland work to clear the streets of fallen tree and debris.
One Saturday morning tornado confirmed in 21Country; storm damage still being surveyed by NWS
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
Muncie Police Department
One dead, multiple shot at a party in Muncie
Crews in Portland work to clear the streets of fallen tree and debris.
Cleanup underway after storm damage in Portland
Fort Wayne artists open for Ludacris
Fort Wayne artists open for Ludacris

Latest News

Salomon Farm Park “U-pick” flower fields now open
Allen County Courthouse
Statewide pro-choice rallies planned day before state’s abortion ban takes effect
Harlan Days Fair returns this week
Harlan Days Fair returns this week
Progress made on Homestead High construction