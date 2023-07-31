Fifth Annual Harvester Homecoming Festival returns Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Navistar Collection will be displayed next weekend at the old International Engineering Center.

That is during the annual Harvester Homecoming Truck Show. Officials say former employees and enthusiasts from across the country will come to the plant on Meyer Road to witness a one-of-a-kind display and celebrate the company’s history.

Organizers say Harvester was Fort Wayne’s largest employer before moving to Ohio in 1983.

The two-day festival has seen more than 20,000 visitors in the past.

Event coordinators say the festival will be from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Aug. 4 and 5.

Organizers say admission is free, and parking is $5, but donations towards the Harvester Historical Charity are appreciated.

