DNR celebrates finding of young, endangered salamander in Indiana river

Hellbender
Hellbender(Jordy Groffen)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Indiana (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is celebrating a finding they say highlights success in salamander conservation efforts.

The department says biologists recently discovered a very young hellbender salamander, a gilled larva, in the Blue River while doing routine surveys in the area.

They say the finding is significant as over the past three to four decades, only adult hellbenders have been spotted in the river. They say the presence of the young salamander shows their conservation programs are helping with the recovery of the endangered species.

The hellbender (Cryptobranchus alleganiensis) is a large, fully aquatic salamander. Biologists say they can’t reproduce until they’re about 7 or 8 years old and require specific habitats in order to do so. They note that the species’ decline has been documented for the last hundred years, citing habitat loss and poor water quality.

Biologists say hellbenders play an important role in aquatic ecosystems and are indicators of clean water. If an angler accidentally catches a hellbender, conservation officers say they must cut the line and let the salamander go unharmed.

