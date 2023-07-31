Councilman Tim Smith (R) joins Third District Congressional race

Tim Smith
Tim Smith(Provided)
By WPTA Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - You can add another Republican to the list of candidates seeking Indiana’s Third District Congressional seat.

Fort Wayne businessman Tim Smith announced his intentions to run Monday morning.

The Republican made a run for mayor of Fort Wayne and lost the race back to incumbent Tom Henry in 2019.

Smith will face former Congressman Marlin Stutzman, former Allen County Judge Wendy Savis, and State Representative Andy Zay.

