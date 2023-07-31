Cellphone service remains spotty following Saturday’s storms

21Alive News at 5
By Emilia Miles
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - People who live in Auburn and throughout parts of Dekalb County are still dealing with spotty cellphone service today, at best.

It’s the result of the storms that blew through the area Friday night into Saturday. The issues are with customers who have AT&T. The company’s coverage map does say everything is back up and running, but we’re hearing the opposite. Customers say it’s a hit or miss.

"You can try to text, but the texting sometimes goes through and sometimes it doesn’t. The calling, you can’t get through. Once and a while you are lucky to make a phone call. We are trying to communicate with family in Arizona, we can't make any plans. I mean you are really just waiting to get your life back."

Joyce Boswell, The Sprinkling Can Flower Shop

We reached out to AT&T officials directly and told us this.

Some customers in the Auburn area may be experiencing wireless disruptions following recent severe weather. We’re in contact with the local provider, who is working to resolve issues outside of our network, so that we can fully restore service to customers as quickly and safely as possible. Customers currently experiencing issues with their service can reach us at att.com, on the myAT&T app or over the phone at 800.288.2020.

AT&T Spokesperson

Officials with the company did not give us a timeline as to when all cell service will be restored.

