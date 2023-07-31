Businessman Tim Smith joins Third District House race

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - You can add another Republican to the list of candidates seeking Indiana’s Third District House seat.

Fort Wayne businessman Tim Smith announced his intentions to run Monday morning to take the position currently held by Jim Banks. Banks is running for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

Smith made a run for mayor of Fort Wayne and lost the race to incumbent Tom Henry in 2019.

Smith will face former congressman Marlin Stutzman, former Allen County judge Wendy Davis, and state representative Andy Zay.

READ MORE: State of the Third District Congressional race

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.