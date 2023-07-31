Allen County Sheriff’s Department to step up school bus patrols

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is reminding drivers to stop for school buses as area school districts are set to welcome students back to classrooms in the next couple of weeks.

The department says starting August 1, officers will increase patrols to crack down on stop-arm violations, speeding, and other forms of reckless driving near school buses and in school zones.

In April, 6,665 Hoosier bus drivers across 195 school districts participated in a one-day survey and counted 2,091 stop-arm violations, the National School Bus Illegal Passing Driver Survey shows.

“It is disheartening that we still have people who are willing to put the lives of students and bus drivers at risk,” ICJI Executive Director Devon McDonald said. “Law enforcement cannot be everywhere, so it is up to drivers to do the right thing and exercise caution around school buses. Students’ lives depend on it.”

Officers say they will coordinate with local bus drivers and school transportation officials during the enforcement, focusing on the morning and afternoon hours. They say the goal of the campaign is to raise awareness about the importance of school bus safety and following the law.

“Passing a stopped school bus is against the law and could have fatal consequences. Nothing is worth the risk,” ACSO Sgt. Adam Griffith says. “We need every driver to pay attention, because children’s lives are on the line.”

