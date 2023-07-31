Allen County Sheriff’s Department to step up school bus patrols

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is reminding drivers to stop for school buses as area school districts are set to welcome students back to classrooms in the next couple of weeks.

The department says starting August 1, officers will increase patrols to crack down on stop-arm violations, speeding, and other forms of reckless driving near school buses and in school zones.

In April, 6,665 Hoosier bus drivers across 195 school districts participated in a one-day survey and counted 2,091 stop-arm violations, the National School Bus Illegal Passing Driver Survey shows.

“It is disheartening that we still have people who are willing to put the lives of students and bus drivers at risk,” ICJI Executive Director Devon McDonald said. “Law enforcement cannot be everywhere, so it is up to drivers to do the right thing and exercise caution around school buses. Students’ lives depend on it.”

Officers say they will coordinate with local bus drivers and school transportation officials during the enforcement, focusing on the morning and afternoon hours. They say the goal of the campaign is to raise awareness about the importance of school bus safety and following the law.

“Passing a stopped school bus is against the law and could have fatal consequences. Nothing is worth the risk,” ACSO Sgt. Adam Griffith says. “We need every driver to pay attention, because children’s lives are on the line.”

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hellbender

DNR celebrates finding of young, endangered salamander in Indiana river

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is celebrating a finding they say highlights success in salamander conservation efforts.

Politics

Tim Smith

Councilman Tim Smith (R) joins Third District Congressional race

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WPTA Staff
You can add another Republican to the list of candidates seeking Indiana’s Third District Congressional seat.

News

Police remain at the scene of a shooting on Sunday, July 30, 2023 in Muncie, Ind.

Police were calling owner to shut down party when gunfire killed 1, wounded 17, chief says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
A shooting that left one person dead and 17 others wounded early Sunday in a central Indiana city unfolded at an outdoor party attended by hundreds of revelers as police were calling the venue’s owner to shut down the gathering, authorities said Monday.

Community

Tools for School 2023

Hundreds of donations needed for Tools for School program, leaders say

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Leaders with The Salvation Army say they are seeing a record need for school supplies as they are short donations for hundreds of children for their ‘Tools for School’ program.

Latest News

News

Statewide pro-choice rallies planned day before state’s abortion ban takes effect

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Salomon Farm Park

Salomon Farm Park “U-pick” flower fields now open

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The beloved flower field at Salomon Farm Park is back in bloom, and officials announced Friday the opening of the U-pick.

Politics

Allen County Courthouse

Statewide pro-choice rallies planned day before state’s abortion ban takes effect

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
A progressive Hoosier organization is holding several rallies across the state Monday evening to honor those who have fought for reproductive rights as the state’s near-total abortion ban goes into effect on August 1.

News

Harlan Days Fair returns this week

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
If you’re looking for a fun family activity to do this week, then the Harlan Days Fair might be the perfect event.

News

Harlan Days Fair returns this week

Harlan Days Fair returns this week

Updated: 7 hours ago
21Alive News at 11

News

Progress made on Homestead High construction

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Big changes are underway at Homestead High School.