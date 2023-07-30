One Saturday morning tornado confirmed in 21Country; storm damage still being surveyed by NWS

Crews in Portland work to clear the streets of fallen tree and debris.
By Caleb Saylor
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (21Alive) - Severe thunderstorms across 21County left pockets of damage behind and National Weather Service meteorologists with the Northern Indiana office are still assessing the damage left behind.

In their latest update of the storm damage survey, released on Sunday afternoon, NWS officials say an EF-1 tornado touched down in Defiance County, Ohio, just northwest of Hicksville. The tornado touched down less than half a mile away from the Indiana/Ohio border and was only on the ground for a minute, but NWS officials say “Several trees were snapped or uprooted, with 3 barns suffering minor to major damage as well as one home suffering damage to a roof and pool deck.” This EF-1 rating was an increase from their preliminary rating on Saturday of EF-0.

Tornado Track Defiance County Ohio 07/29/23
Tornado Track Defiance County Ohio 07/29/23(WPTA)

In Jay County, Indiana, the survey is still on-going as of Sunday afternoon. Early assessment of the damage reveals that most of the damage in Jay County was the result of straight-line winds. However, NWS official say they’re waiting on drone footage to, “investigate additional areas in the damage swath for possible signs of a tornado.” They say that assessment won’t be completed until Monday, at the earliest.

In their updated release, NWS meteorologists did not make any mention of the damage in Northern Allen County, Indiana. This likely means they believe the primary cause was straight-line winds, which they say is consistent with most of the damage across the area.

