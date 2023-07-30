One dead, multiple shot at a party in Muncie

Muncie, Ind. (WPTA) - Police are investigating after shots were fired at a party in Muncie. Police say one person was killed and multiple others were shot.

Delaware County 911 Dispatch received a call at 1:14 a.m. that multiple people were shot in the area of S. Hackley Street and E. Willard Street. When the Muncie Police Department arrived at the scene, they say the information they received was that a large party was at the location.

After learning more information, police say one 30-year-old man died and several others were injured. Multiple victims are receiving treatment at a local hospital, and more critical victims were airlifted to other facilities.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information should contact the Muncie Police Department Detective Division at 765-747-4867 or Muncie Police Dispatch at 765-747-4838.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

