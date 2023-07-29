Honor Flight Northeast Indiana to celebrate veterans with purple hearts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - For nearly 20 years, Honor Flight Northeast Indiana has given veterans a trip to remember to honor their service, but in a little over a week, the organization will celebrate a special group of vets.

“We are doing a purple heart flight for our purple heart recipient veterans on purple heart day, which is Aug. 7,” said Cathy Berkshire, president of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana

The U.S. Military awards the purple heart to service members injured or killed in the line of duty. Honor Flight Northeast Indiana will soon take off with over 100 of these hallowed heroes, an idea that got delayed initially.

“One of our board members presented it to the board of directors about a year ago about possibly doing a purple heart flight in the future, we just kind of tabled it,” Berkshire said.

When the group learned they would receive WOWO’s 2022 “Penny Pitch” fund for local non-profit’s, the plan could march forward.

“We as a board decided we needed to do this purple heart flight,” Berkshire said. “We needed to do something special, something over the top with the Penny Pitch funds the community donated and raised for Honor Flight.”

The trip will make its final approach at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum where Berkshire expects an army of support.

“We are anticipating 5000 people out there in the public,” Berkshire said. “We encourage everyone to come out and bring your kids. When you shake the hand of one of these veterans, these veterans are extremely decorated. They really deserve our honor, respect and a huge welcome home. Most of these veterans never received a welcome home.”

If you’d like to support the veterans, you have two chances on Aug. 7, you can line up along North Clinton Street just south of the MLK bridge at around 4 a.m. as the busses pass by, or you can make you way to the coliseum at 8 p.m. the same day. For more information head to www.hfnei.org/purple-heart-trip.

