FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The first Fort Wayne Komet to have his jersey number retired back in 1966, Mr. Komet Eddie Long passed away at 90.

Number 16 scored a franchise career record 425 goals in 14 seasons and led the Komets to their first ever IHL Turner Cup in 1963.

Off the ice, Long will be remembered as a loving father and husband.

