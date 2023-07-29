Fort Wayne artists open for Ludacris

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Whether you were part of the large crowd to see Ludacris live Friday night or you just passed on by, you could hear that energetic show going on.

But what you may not know is the show was opened by some artists who were born and raised in 21Country.

As folks lined the sidewalk at Headwaters Park to see Ludacris perform, Kevin Kohrman, or DJ Double K, was one of the artists from 21Country opening for the Grammy-winning artist.

“Got the adrenaline pumping and we’re still standing upright so I think we’re doing alright,” Kohrman said. “It’s absolutely packed, everyone’s having a good time. This is going to be an experience to remember for Fort Wayne for sure.”

An experience for Kohrman to remember as well, as not many artists get the chance to open for hip-hop legends like Ludacris.

I asked Kohrman what it was like to do it in front of his hometown crowd.

“It means everything man,” Kohrman said. “To get an icon like that, to get the chance to perform alongside them and I just DJ’d Chingy’s set and I’ve been playing those songs forever! It was pretty special.”

What wasn’t special was the brutal heat Friday night. But, as Kohrman was soaking from the sweat, he made sure to soak in the moment as well.

“Epic night in Fort Wayne Indiana,” Kohrman said.

