Cleanup underway after storm damage in Portland

By WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PORTLAND, Ind. (WPTA) - On Saturday morning, residents were awakened by down power lines, debris, and trees that fell on cars and houses.

“It’s devastating,” Portland homeowner and resident Ryan Davisson said. “It’s like waking up to a nightmare.”

The early morning’s winds and rain ripped through downtown and headed east, leaving homeowners in disbelief of the aftermath it caused.

“We woke up and we heard the front window crash the tree went through it,” Davisson said. “I went out the front door and that tree was right there in front of it. We went around the house and looked at all the damage and the other tree was on top of the cars.”

A block away, the Museum of the Soldier lost a tree and its sign down the street.

“One thing that caught my eye is that things like flags, low things on the ground, and the flags around the courthouse are all there,” Portland resident Jim Waechter said. “There’s no damage. But the debris field around where the trees are is scattered. It’s not normally the same type of debris field you’d see with straight-line winds.”

Between East Water Street and East Race Street, neighbors helped the community, clear sidewalks, and move fallen trees. With help from the city, crews were able to reopen roadways in a matter of hours.

