Working in the heat: TRAA paramedics see increase in heat-related injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - With high temperatures, emergency workers are preparing for an influx of heat-related calls.

The Three Rivers Ambulance Authority (TRAA) paramedics were busy Thursday, and a difficult job was only made more challenging by the heat.

“We get a lot of construction guys that have heat issues,” TRAA paramedic Barry VanCamp said. “Some of the older folks don’t notice the heat as much and they start showing the early signs that they don’t even recognize are from the heat.”

VanCamp has been a paramedic since 1991.

He says heat-related injuries can be extremely dangerous, especially if you are outdoors.

“A lot of chest pains, difficulty breathing, so far today which is probably a result of the heat because of the stress that heat puts on the body,” VanCamp said. “It’s hot. It’s miserable.”

Thursday, 21Alive rode alongside VanCamp and his partner as they responded to calls, responding to a couple of falls and a crash.

Between each call, VanCamp made sure to drink plenty of water and have the AC on high.

“There’s really not a whole lot we can do to prepare for it [heat],” VanCamp said. “When it’s here, you just have to make do.”

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.