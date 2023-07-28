Silver Alert declared for missing Owen County teen

Zoe Neree
Zoe Neree(Indiana State Police)
By WTHR
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for an 18-year-old missing from Owen County.

The Owen County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Zoe Neree, who’s described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Neree was last seen wearing glasses and all dark clothing at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, in Freedom, Indiana, which is around 60 miles southwest of Indianapolis. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, Indiana State Police said.

Anyone with information on Zoe Neree is asked to contact the Owen County Sheriff’s Department at 812-829-4874 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead in car in Waynedale identified by coroner
A man decides it’s time to make a career change later in life and becomes a police officer....
The Rookie of Fort Wayne
Woodburn alligator
Three-foot alligator captured in Woodburn neighborhood
Two have been arrested in connection to the death of a man in Waynedale on July 26.
Two arrested, charged with murder after Waynedale death investigation
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

21Alive News at 5:30
Man found dead in car in Waynedale identified by coroner
21Alive News at 11
Two more arrested, face murder charges after Waynedale death investigation
Conserving energy in the extreme heat could save you money
Conserving energy in the dangerous heat could save you money
Conserving energy in the dangerous heat could save you money