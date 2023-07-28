Silver Alert declared for missing Owen County teen

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for an 18-year-old missing from Owen County.

The Owen County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Zoe Neree, who’s described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Neree was last seen wearing glasses and all dark clothing at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, in Freedom, Indiana, which is around 60 miles southwest of Indianapolis. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, Indiana State Police said.

Anyone with information on Zoe Neree is asked to contact the Owen County Sheriff’s Department at 812-829-4874 or call 911.

