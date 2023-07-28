Portion of Crescent Avenue to close Monday for water main replacement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City Utilities says a portion of Crescent Avenue will be closed through early September starting on Monday.

Crews say a “much-needed” water main replacement project will begin on Crescent Avenue on Monday, July 31, between East State Boulevard and Lynn Avenue. They say more than 15,000 feet of new water main will be installed, replacing a pipe that is over 100 years old.

They say the project will also require lane restrictions on East State between Kentucky Avenue and Forest Park Boulevard.

The closure is expected to last through early September.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.