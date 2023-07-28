Lee Bros MMA: More than brothers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Four brothers attracted attention training in mixed martial arts back nearly two decades ago in their father’s garage in Fort Wayne, IN.

Lee Brothers MMA grew a clientele from there, opening a state-of-the-art gym in 2014 and becoming a public business in 2018, led by Mike Lee, his wife Michelle and twin brother Chris.

Mike specializes in teaching Brazillian jiu-jitsu, as a black belt in the art.

Chris is a professional MMA fighter, who specializes in coaching Muay Thai kickboxing and trains regularly under world-famous Sensei Duane Ludwig.

Lee Brothers MMA also offers blast boxing, women’s only and kids sessions, along with a total body transformation program.

Learn more about what the Lee Bros have to offer.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.