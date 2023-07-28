The League hosts Didier, Mayor Henry in town hall Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne mayoral town hall was held Thursday evening, and a big topic discussed was accessibility.

The town hall was hosted by The League inside the Summit Event Center. Organizers say both Mayor Henry and Tom Didier were invited to join the discussion.

We spoke with Luke Labas, the inclusion director for The League, on the importance of the town hall.

“Accessibility benefits every resident and visitor of our city. Everyone gets impacted by disability during their lifetime, from birth, a sudden change in circumstances, or as a natural part of aging. Constituents with disabilities should know where their representatives stand and prioritize issues that impact their daily lives. This historic event is the first time two candidates vying for the highest office in Fort Wayne will discuss issues that pertain to accessibility in front of an audience that reflects the diverse spectrum of disability and our city in its entirety. This town hall will help voters with disabilities be more informed about their decisions at the ballot box.”

The town hall covered topics such as transportation, housing, and economic advancement.

