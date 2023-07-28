The League hosts Didier, Mayor Henry in town hall Thursday
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne mayoral town hall was held Thursday evening, and a big topic discussed was accessibility.
The town hall was hosted by The League inside the Summit Event Center. Organizers say both Mayor Henry and Tom Didier were invited to join the discussion.
We spoke with Luke Labas, the inclusion director for The League, on the importance of the town hall.
The town hall covered topics such as transportation, housing, and economic advancement.
