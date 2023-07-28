Landmark Recovery addiction treatment centers’ licenses revoked

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction revoked the licenses for Praxis Landmark Recovery locations across the state.

The closure comes after four deaths at two Landmark Recovery facilities this year.

Celeste Cuthbert went missing on New Year’s Day 2023. Officials say she walked out of rehab at Landmark Recovery in Bluffton. A month later, Cuthbert was found dead.

Between July 3 and July 9, three deaths were reported at the Mishawaka facility.

Thursday, the Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction announced the company’s licenses were revoked due to code 440 IAC 7.5-4-6. This code explains in part that a license will be revoked if the “physical safety of the clients or staff of the agency is compromised by a physical or sanitary condition of the facility,” or “conduct or practice in the operations of the facility that is found by the division to be detrimental to the welfare of the residents.”

A representative for the family of Cuthbert said they are happy with the state’s decision and that the facility should get to the core of the issue by reorganizing and communicating its mission and purpose with its entire staff.

They went on to say that the state should’ve started their research when the family made formal complaints to the state back in January when Cuthbert first went missing. They believe that if the state would have investigated then, the three people from the Mishawaka facility might still be alive today.

With the licenses revoked, can the facilities stay open?

21Alive reached out Friday to the state to get a clearer answer. The Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addictions sent us the following.

New patient admissions for the three locations were immediately and permanently suspended and the facilities are unable to accept any new admissions effective July 27. These facilities have 21 days, or until Aug. 17, to transfer or discharge any current consumers to adequate levels of treatment.

We also reached out to Landmark Recovery for a comment. When asked if they knew of the license being revoked, an official with the Praxis of Fort Wayne by Landmark Recovery facility in Bluffton referred us to their legal team. An official with Landmark Recovery said they are not providing interviews at this time but sent the following statement.

Landmark Recovery is disappointed to announce that the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, Division of Mental Health and Addiction has revoked our license at three of our facilities. We respectfully disagree with this decision and believe it is based on misinformation. We are working with our legal counsel to explore the next steps including an appeal. In the meantime, we are committed to the well-being of our patients and staff and will work to ensure a safe environment for everyone involved. We appreciate your continued support during this time.

The Tennessee-based company has locations in 10 states including several in Indiana. Officials with Landmark Recovery say the revoked licenses “does not affect the Ladoga location.”

