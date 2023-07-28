Knowing where your food comes from: Meet your local farmers for Local Food Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Have you ever thought about where the food on your table, either at home or a restaurant comes from? It’s likely that some of your food comes from local farms here in northeast Indiana.

Beginning July 28th through August 6th, you can celebrate Local Food Week. The Northeast Indiana Local Food Network is hosting the event for the 4th year. The 10-day celebration will host over 80 local food events, including tours of 16 northeast Indiana farms.

You can meet the faces and see the farms behind the food on your table, like BroxonBerry Farm in Markle, Indiana. You may find their fresh produce in restaurants like Bravas, ted’s beerhall or you can find their stand at the Barr Street Market in Fort Wayne.

“It means a lot to us just to see where our produce is,” Farmer and owner of BroxonBerry Farm Amber Broxon said. “I really like to see the joy on people’s faces when they know they’re getting fresh produce. It’s just really rewarding for us.”

You can find the full list of events and farm tours here.

