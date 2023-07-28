Knowing where your food comes from: Meet your local farmers for Local Food Week

By Jessica Walter
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Have you ever thought about where the food on your table, either at home or a restaurant comes from? It’s likely that some of your food comes from local farms here in northeast Indiana.

Beginning July 28th through August 6th, you can celebrate Local Food Week. The Northeast Indiana Local Food Network is hosting the event for the 4th year. The 10-day celebration will host over 80 local food events, including tours of 16 northeast Indiana farms.

You can meet the faces and see the farms behind the food on your table, like BroxonBerry Farm in Markle, Indiana. You may find their fresh produce in restaurants like Bravas, ted’s beerhall or you can find their stand at the Barr Street Market in Fort Wayne.

“It means a lot to us just to see where our produce is,” Farmer and owner of BroxonBerry Farm Amber Broxon said. “I really like to see the joy on people’s faces when they know they’re getting fresh produce. It’s just really rewarding for us.”

You can find the full list of events and farm tours here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead in car in Waynedale identified by coroner
A man decides it’s time to make a career change later in life and becomes a police officer....
The Rookie of Fort Wayne
Woodburn alligator
Three-foot alligator captured in Woodburn neighborhood
Two have been arrested in connection to the death of a man in Waynedale on July 26.
Two arrested, charged with murder after Waynedale death investigation
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

New live music series at Fort Wayne Children's Zoo
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo will host third “Rock and Roar” in series Thursday
35th annual SCAN Duck Race
SCAN to launch thousands of rubber ducks into St. Marys River for 35th annual Duck Race Saturday
Fort Wayne Pride will hold its annual festival at Headwaters Park this weekend.
26 years of Fort Wayne Pride: What you need to know for this year’s festival
Meet Melba: Indiana’s Connection to Oppenheimer
Meet Melba: Indiana’s Connection to Oppenheimer