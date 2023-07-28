FWCS: In-school registration for 2023-24 school year begins Friday

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - In-school registration for the upcoming school year at the area’s largest school district kicked off on Friday, July 28.

Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) leaders say in-school registration for the 2023-24 school year is being held now through Monday, July 31. They say parents can visit their child’s school from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday or from noon to 7 p.m. Monday.

Those who registered online do not need to attend. For those who cannot attend the above registration dates, officials say to contact your student’s school to make other arrangements before the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Parents are asked to bring a photo ID and two documents showing proof of residency. Leaders say accepted documents include:

  • Letter or check from any governmental agency, attorney or court papers
  • Letter or card from Allen County Office of Family and Children Services
  • Paycheck or Social Security benefits
  • Medical doctor, dentist or eye doctor statements
  • Established bank account statement (Not a newly established account or bank papers indicating you have changed your address with them)
  • Utility connect notice
  • Utility bill dated within the past 30 days (Not including cable or cell phone bills)
  • Lease printed on letterhead from an established apartment/mobile home leasing office with a contact name and phone number. Handwritten leases or those printed from the internet are not acceptable.

Unhoused families or those with unstable living arrangements can contact the Wendy Y. Robinson Family and Community Engagement Center at 467-2113 for help.

