Fort Wayne Community Schools says staffing shortages not an issue ahead of first day of school

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - With less than two weeks until school busses are back on area roads, and kids pull out the backpacks they shoved in the closet months ago, leaders with Fort Wayne Community schools say they think they have enough staffing to kick off another year.

“We still do have some positions to fill for the upcoming school year, but we have a lot of applicants that we’re continuing to work with,” FWCS spokesperson Kody Tinnel told 21Alive News.

Although FWCS is not currently in dire need of more substitutes, it has become a post-pandemic problem for many schools across the country. 77% of schools reported having some level of difficulty filling teacher vacancies, but leaders with Fort Wayne Community Schools say they have learned to adapt.

“Every school district has at times had to get a little more creative with how to ensure proper coverage when staffing vacancies do exist or we just don’t have enough subs,” Tinnel said.

One of the few ways the district has attempted to attract potential candidates is increasing pay and benefits for substitute teachers. The education requirements for substitutes has also opened the door for a wider array of candidates.

Interested applicants only need a high school diploma to serve as a substitute teacher. Fort Wayne Community Schools also keeps the application process open even after the school year has begins.

“We continue to hire substitutes throughout the year so that we always have plenty of coverage to fill those gaps,” Tinnel said.

Should the gap in filling teacher vacancies grow larger as the school year progresses, Tinnel said that the district has plans in place for excruciating circumstances.

“Fort Wayne Community Schools has done a lot over the last few years to figure out how to plug those holes using additional teaching staff from the buildings, or even sometimes plugging in folks from central office if there’s a significant enough need,” Tinnel said.

Registration for the 2023-24 school year for Fort Wayne Community Schools will resume on Monday, July 28 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Students will be back in the classroom on Thursday, August 10.

