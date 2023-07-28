Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo give animals ice treats to beat the heat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - With the temperatures rising over the past few days, the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is doing its part to keep the animals cool.

Zookeepers gave blocks of ice to various animals around the zoo, giving them a fun activity, treats, and a way to cool off.

It’s not just the ice, however, keeping the animals at the zoo cool.

Most of the exhibits have designated air-conditioned spaces for when the animals need relief.

There are also misters for both animals and visitors who need relief from the sun.

