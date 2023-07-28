COURT DOCS: Father, daughter charged in man’s shooting death

Two have been arrested in connection to the death of a man in Waynedale on July 26.
Two have been arrested in connection to the death of a man in Waynedale on July 26.
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Court documents released in the shooting death of a 40-year-old man show the man’s ex-girlfriend and her father targeted him following an alleged fight at a cookout.

BACKGROUND: Two more arrested, face murder charges after Waynedale death investigation

The Allen County Coroner’s Office says 40-year-old Dennis Dwayne Starr of Fort Wayne was found dead in his car with a gunshot wound on Tuesday, July 25. The Fort Wayne Police Department then announced on Thursday that a father and daughter, 25-year-old Lexus Evans and 50-year-old Samuel Evans III, were arrested in Starr’s killing.

Court documents released in the case say Lexus and Dennis were dating. Lexus told police the two went to a cookout on July 22 when they got into an argument. She said Dennis left her at the party with her son when she says she was jumped by Dennis’ friends. She said the two then left the party and they had no further contact.

Police spoke with a witness who said Dennis went to his apartment on July 24 and told him about the fight at the party. He told police Dennis had a black eye and that Dennis told him “Lexus blindsided him”. He told police Dennis doesn’t have problems with anyone and “only deals with Lexus”, suggesting that she would know more about what happened.

Officers later spoke with Lexus, who said she told her father about what happened at the cookout a few days later, on July 25.

Documents go on to say surveillance video captured the suspects’ vehicles following Starr’s car the night of the shooting. Phone records also show the suspects traveling to the area where the shooting happened. The two others involved, 23-year-old Samuel Evans IV and 29-year-old Jesse Shears, were arrested later on Thursday.

All four suspects are charged with murder.

