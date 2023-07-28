Conserving energy in the dangerous heat could save you money

By Alex Null
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Those outside on Thursday in 21Country experienced some intense summer heat.

But before you crank up the AC, you may want to consider how it could impact your wallet.

“By just kind of taking those steps to not, you know, push things as hard as they can go, it will definitely make a difference as far as that next bill,” Kara Stevenson said.

Stevenson works for Indiana Michigan Power (I&M). She says it’s important to conserve energy in this extreme heat, specifically during “peak energy hours”.

She says those hours are usually between 4-6 p.m. as people are getting home from work. That’s because people are beginning to do chores like cook dinner, start a load of laundry or whatever else that requires energy.

However, she says, even just holding off on those chores for a few hours can be beneficial in the long run.

“Obviously on hot days, everything has to work a little harder,” Stevenson said. “So, you’re talking, your air conditioning is working a little harder and whatever we can do to kind of lighten that load is, you know, those simple practices make such a difference.”

Stevenson adds that I&M will not be offering moratorium of cut-offs during this stretch of extreme heat.

There are many ways to cut back on energy use, some of which include:

  • Turning off unnecessary lights
  • Setting your thermostat a little higher than normal
  • Using fans to circulate air
  • Closing curtains and shades to block sunlight
  • If using an air conditioner, close outside windows and doors

You can find more tips from Indiana Michigan Power by clicking here.

You can also find information on joining I&M’s energy saving programs here, where you can earn credits for saving energy.

