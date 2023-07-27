Two more arrested, face murder charges after Waynedale death investigation

Two additional suspects have been arrested and facing charges of murder in connection to...
By Alex Null
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Two additional people have been arrested and are facing preliminary charges of murder in connection to Tuesday’s death investigation on Lower Huntington Road in Waynedale.

MORE: Two arrested, charged with murder after Waynedale death investigation

23-year-old Samuel Evans IV and 29-year-old Jesse Shears were arrested Thursday in Gary and brought back to Fort Wayne.

Wednesday, 25-year-old Lexus Evans and 50-year-old Samuel Evans III were arrested after what police say was a “high-risk” traffic stop.

On Tuesday morning, police were called out to Lower Huntington Road and Kruge Drive on a report of a crash. Police say a man was found unresponsive, and after CPR was performed, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased man’s identity and the official cause of death have yet to be released.

