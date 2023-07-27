Two DeKalb County crashes happen nearly half-hour apart

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - DeKalb County officials say two crashes happen within nearly 30 minutes of one another yesterday evening.

Police say the first crash happened a little before 6:10 at the intersection of State Road 101 and State Road 8. A release said the driver of a Chevy truck was stopped at the intersection, facing north, before his accelerator malfunctioned and forced him into the intersection, and he could not brake in time.

The person driving a van west on S.R. 8 struck the truck, police say. They say the van spun 180 degrees, and the truck continued north for a few hundred feet before stopping.

Police say both drivers suffered injuries, with the driver of the truck suffering rib pain and a laceration to his right arm. A passenger was inside the truck at the time and suffered a laceration to their head.

The van driver suffered a head injury, back pain, and cuts.

The second crash happened a little after 6:30 Wednesday evening at the intersection of County Road 327 and County Road 68 near Garrett.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they saw a truck lying on top of a car. Investigators say the truck was heading west on C.R. 68 and stopped at the intersection when it pulled out in front of the sedan.

First responders say two people were involved in that crash and were taken to the hospital with neck and back injuries. There is no update on either person’s condition.

