Two arrested, charged with murder after Waynedale death investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the Fort Wayne Police Department say two have been arrested in connection to Tuesday’s death investigation on Lower Huntington Road in Waynedale.

25-year-old Lexus Evans and 50-year-old Samuel Evans III were arrested Wednesday after what police say was a “high-risk” traffic stop.

On Tuesday morning, police were called out to Lower Huntington Road and Kruge Drive on a report of a crash. Police say a man was found unresponsive, and after CPR was performed, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both were arrested and taken to the Allen County Jail in connection to the man’s death, and each faces one charge of murder.

The deceased man’s identity and the official cause of death have yet to be released.

