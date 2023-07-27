Two arrested, charged with murder after Waynedale death investigation

By Evan Harris
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the Fort Wayne Police Department say two have been arrested in connection to Tuesday’s death investigation on Lower Huntington Road in Waynedale.

25-year-old Lexus Evans and 50-year-old Samuel Evans III were arrested Wednesday after what police say was a “high-risk” traffic stop.

On Tuesday morning, police were called out to Lower Huntington Road and Kruge Drive on a report of a crash. Police say a man was found unresponsive, and after CPR was performed, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

BACKGROUND: FWPD investigating after man found dead inside of car in Waynedale

Both were arrested and taken to the Allen County Jail in connection to the man’s death, and each faces one charge of murder.

The deceased man’s identity and the official cause of death have yet to be released.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two arrested, charged with murder after Waynedale death investigation

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

A late night round of severe weather caused damage in LaGrange Tuesday.

Severe weather causes damage in LaGrange

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tom Powell
A late night round of severe weather caused damage in LaGrange Tuesday.

News

A man decides it’s time to make a career change later in life and becomes a police officer....

The Rookie of Fort Wayne

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Andy Newman
A man decides it’s time to make a career change later in life and becomes a police officer. It’s a premise ripped straight from ABC’s “The Rookie.” The series stars Nathan Fillion as the rookie, but here in Fort Wayne, another Nathan, Nate Hitzeman, has answered that call for real.

News

A man decides it’s time to make a career change later in life and becomes a police officer....

The Rookie of Fort Wayne

Updated: 8 hours ago

Latest News

21Country

Dangerous Heat

Hot weather warning issued; power companies prepare for high demand on grid

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Karli VanCleave
As the heat rises this week many of you will turn up those air conditioners, But that puts a strain on the power grid. The regional organization that keeps the grid working is expecting a big demand.

News

Hot weather warning issued; power companies prepare for high demand on grid

Updated: 12 hours ago

Special Segments

Amid a nationwide shortage of pilots, an organization is trying to inspire students to pursue...

Organization encourages STEM careers through free flights for students

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Krista Miller
The non-profit STEM Flights partners with flight schools to take students up in a plane

News

Organization encourages STEM careers through free flights for students

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Brother reacts to 32-year sentence for Steuben County crash that killed sister and brother-in-law, injured two of their children

Updated: 13 hours ago
21Alive News at 5:30

News

Heath Perrine described his sister Breanna and brother-in-law Lonnie as "whole-heartedly good...

Brother reacts to 32-year sentence for Steuben County crash that killed sister and brother-in-law, injured two of their children

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ashton Hackman
Heath Perrine described his sister Breanna and brother-in-law Lonnie as "whole-heartedly good people." The man who pled guilty to the crash that caused their