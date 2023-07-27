Three-foot alligator captured in Woodburn neighborhood

WOODBURN, Ind. (WPTA) - A three-foot alligator was found and captured in a neighborhood retention pond in Woodburn mid-Thursday.

The alligator was found in the pond by employees with Granite Ridge Builders this morning as they were working in the area.

Rescuers believe the gator may have been stolen from the Indiana Wild Sanctuary, and was on the loose for nearly three weeks.

They also say they spent nearly an hour trying to capture the gator once they knew it was in the pond.

Officials with the sanctuary say it is a 3 1/2-year-old North American Alligator with 80 teeth.

They believe no people were in danger, though small animals, like mice or small dogs, might have been.

