Three-foot alligator captured in Woodburn neighborhood

21Alive has exclusive video of a rescue group capturing the gator.
Woodburn alligator
Woodburn alligator(Staff)
By Ashton Hackman and Evan Harris
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODBURN, Ind. (WPTA) - A three-foot alligator was found and captured in a neighborhood retention pond in Woodburn mid-Thursday.

The alligator was found in the pond by employees with Granite Ridge Builders this morning as they were working in the area.

Rescuers believe the gator may have been stolen from the Indiana Wild Sanctuary, and was on the loose for nearly three weeks.

They also say they spent nearly an hour trying to capture the gator once they knew it was in the pond.

Officials with the sanctuary say it is a 3 1/2-year-old North American Alligator with 80 teeth.

They believe no people were in danger, though small animals, like mice or small dogs, might have been.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

“One More Tour:” A Purple Heart recipient’s account of war

“One More Tour:” A Purple Heart recipient’s account of war

Updated: moments ago
|
By Evan Harris, Jessica Walter and Olivia Fletter
Retired United States Marine Sergeant Dale Wilkinson is part of an upcoming honor flight that exclusively features veterans awarded purple hearts.

News

“One More Tour:” A Purple Heart recipient’s account of war

"One More Tour:" A Purple Heart recipient's account of war

Updated: 1 hour ago
21Alive News at 6

News

21Alive News at 6

Jennings Recreation Center celebrates 75th anniversary

Updated: 2 hours ago
21Alive News at 6

News

Man found dead in car in Waynedale identified by coroner

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The man found dead in his car in Waynedale on Tuesday has been identified.

Latest News

News

21Alive News at 11

Whitley County police investigating after worker killed in construction accident

Updated: 4 hours ago
21Alive News at 11

DeKalb County

Two DeKalb County crashes happen nearly half-hour apart Wednesday.

Two DeKalb County crashes happen nearly half-hour apart

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
DeKalb County officials say two crashes happen within nearly 30 minutes of one another yesterday evening.

News

The dangerous heat and humidity is not stopping a famous hip hop artist from taking the stage...

Beating the heat at an upcoming concert in downtown Fort Wayne

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Emilia Miles
The dangerous heat and humidity is not stopping a famous hip hop artist from taking the stage in downtown Fort Wayne.

News

21Alive Morning News

Two DeKalb County crashes happen nearly half-hour apart

Updated: 5 hours ago
21Alive Morning News

Crime

Two have been arrested in connection to the death of a man in Waynedale on July 26.

Two arrested, charged with murder after Waynedale death investigation

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Officials with the Fort Wayne Police Department say two have been arrested in connection to Tuesday’s death investigation on Lower Huntington Road in Waynedale.

News

Two arrested, charged with murder after Waynedale death investigation

Updated: 7 hours ago