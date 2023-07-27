Severe weather causes damage in LaGrange

By Tom Powell
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAGRANGE, Ind. (WPTA) - A late night round of severe weather caused damage in LaGrange Tuesday. The 21Alive crew on the scene reports a large tree fell onto a home on South Mountain Street.

There was a family inside when the tree fell, but those family members tell us nobody was injured. There are wires down on Mountain Street as well, and the power is out. Power crews are working to restore service.

There was a tornado warning in effect at the time. It was radar indicated, and it will be up to the National Weather Service to determine the cause of the damage.

We’ll have the latest on 21Alive Morning News.

