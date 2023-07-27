The Rookie of Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Stop if you’ve heard it before, a man decides it’s time to make a career change later in life and becomes a police officer. It’s a premise ripped straight from ABC’s “The Rookie.” The series stars Nathan Fillion as the rookie, but here in Fort Wayne, another Nathan, Nate Hitzeman, has answered that call for real, but he didn’t answer it right away.

“I had always wanted to be a police officer,” Hitzeman said. “I was actually enlisted into a school to go, and at the last minute I changed my mind.”

The choice lead Hitzeman down a different road, a road he stayed on for 25 years.

“I started working in the manufacturing environment,” Hitzeman said. “I stayed in that for quite a while, but I kept feeling like something was missing.”

That missing piece was found after a friend encouraged the engineer to attend a job fair where Hitzeman found the strength to answer that call out of the blue and go into the blue.

“I was 50 years old when I decided [to become a police officer],” Hitzeman said. “It was probably a mid-life crisis, but [I decided] hey, I’m going to go for it. I had to go down to the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and went through that whole process to get sworn in as an officer of the state of Indiana.”

The rookie’s life as an engineer was in the rearview mirror as he booked a job as a police officer for Parkview Health.

“I couldn’t be happier,” Hitzeman said. Now I can enjoy myself. I can enjoy the family.”

The officer has been on the Parkview beat for almost two years now, but that doesn’t stop the comparisons to ABC’s rookie.

“Just in passing,” Hitzeman said. “People throw it out. I’m too old to get that crazy.”

Now fully settled into his new career, Fort Wayne’s rookie has a message for those in pursuit of a similar dream.

“I was always one of those that was kind of skeptical about [changing careers],” Hitzeman said. “I thought, I’ve been an engineer for long enough that I’m not going to do anything different, but if something is tugging at you, just listen to it. It’s never too late to do what you really want to do.”

