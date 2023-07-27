Plea agreement reached in ORV death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne man that was charged in a drunken crash that killed a 50-year-old woman in February 2022, entered into a plea agreement today.

Court documents say Thomas Tippmann will plead guilty to one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death. As part of the agreement, Tippmann will serve no more than five years. The agreement also states that Tippmann will submit to an alcohol evaluation and will not possess alcohol or any controlled substance without a valid prescription.

Tippmann will be sentenced on September 22.

