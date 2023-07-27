Plea agreement reached in ORV death

Thomas Tippmann, Jr.
Thomas Tippmann, Jr.(Fort Wayne's NBC)
By Maureen Mespell
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne man that was charged in a drunken crash that killed a 50-year-old woman in February 2022, entered into a plea agreement today.

Court documents say Thomas Tippmann will plead guilty to one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death. As part of the agreement, Tippmann will serve no more than five years. The agreement also states that Tippmann will submit to an alcohol evaluation and will not possess alcohol or any controlled substance without a valid prescription.

Tippmann will be sentenced on September 22.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
21Alive Roku App OTT graphics
FIRST ALERT: Severe storm potential & heat alerts
Donald Squires
Man sentenced in Steuben County crash that killed couple, injured two of their children
Vehicle fire causes heavy traffic standstill on I-69 N

Latest News

Recent air quality, drought taking its toll on neighborhood trees
Statewide air quality action day extended through Friday
“One More Tour:” A Purple Heart recipient’s account of war
“One More Tour:” A Purple Heart recipient’s account of war
Woodburn alligator
Three-foot alligator captured in Woodburn neighborhood
“One More Tour:” A Purple Heart recipient’s account of war
"One More Tour:" A Purple Heart recipient's account of war