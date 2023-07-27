“One More Tour:” A Purple Heart recipient’s account of war

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Retired United States Marine Sergeant Dale Wilkinson is part of an upcoming honor flight that exclusively features veterans awarded purple hearts.

Wilkinson says, “I’ve been to Washington D.C., and I’m excited about the comradery that’s going to happen on the plane and when we get there.”

He has his eyes set on August 7th.

“We’ll harass each other like we always do from one military branch to the other, but it’s all in good-natured fun.”

The marine and Fort Wayne native will be on the first honor flight to Washington D.C. strictly for purple heart recipients.

“But if it comes a time when somebody breaks down, the rest of us will all be there for them,” Wilkinson says.

There’s one stop he expects to carry some extra significance.

“I’m excited about going to the wall there,” Wilkinson says. “I’ve been there, and I’ve seen just about everything we’re going to see, but it’s going to be a different feeling this time, I’m sure. Hopefully, I can hold my emotions in.”

Not long after Wilkinson graduated from Hoagland High School in 1967, he found himself fighting in the jungles of Vietnam and directly in the line of fire.

He says, “No one wants to get wounded because it doesn’t feel good. Actually, I was hit nine different times.”

Over his nine tours, Wilkinson received two purple hearts.

“I turned down seven purple hearts either by telling the Cormann, or my superior, ‘Don’t put me in for one, I don’t want another one.’ If you got the third purple heart, they pulled you out of the field.”

Now, Wilkinson will join over 100 other purple heart recipients for one more tour.

“It’s not about me,” Wilkinson says. “That’s how I look at it. It’s the overall. A lot of this is for the family. It’s not just for us going on the trip. It’s closure for the family. They may learn for the first time some of the things their loved one did.”

It will be one more memory for the kid from Hoagland who fought for his country.

“It makes me think of those who didn’t come home. They’re the real heroes. We hear that on TV all the time but anybody who’s been in combat knows what I’m talking about. It’s hard to explain, but I think that’s how most all of us with purple hearts feel.”

