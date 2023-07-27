Man found dead in car in Waynedale identified by coroner

(Staff)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The man found dead in his car in Waynedale on Tuesday has been identified.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 40-year-old Dennis Dwayne Starr of Fort Wayne.

Starr’s death was ruled a homicide from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Starr is the 15th homicide for Fort Wayne and Allen County so far in 2023.

Lexus Evans and Samuel Evans were both arrested and each faces one charge of murder in connection with Starr’s death.

BACKGROUND: Two arrested, charged with murder after Waynedale death investigation; FWPD investigating after man found dead inside of car in Waynedale

