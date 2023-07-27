Beating the heat at an upcoming concert in downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The dangerous heat and humidity is not stopping a famous hip hop artist from taking the stage in downtown Fort Wayne.

Ludacris, Juvenile and Chingy, along with some local acts, are set to perform Friday evening.

According to organizers, water will be available to buy at multiple stations across the venue. They also say emergency personnel will be on stand by if someone were to get sick from the heat.

All around, the local acts are ready to put on the show.

Tickets are still on sale for the event beginning at around $65 and door open at 6 p.m.

