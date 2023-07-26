Working outside in the intense heat? Stay safe with these tips:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - For some, working through the tough conditions comes with the job.

But it’s important to recognize when those conditions become too dangerous.

“There’s quite a few different heat-related illnesses, so you could have things from heat rash, which is uncomfortable, all the way up to heat stroke which could kill you,” Brenda Jacklitsch said.

Jacklitsch is a research health scientist at the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

She says those working outside in the intense heat are vulnerable to heat-related illnesses. The two big ones being heat exhaustion and the potentially deadly heat stroke.

“The hot dry skin,” Jacklitsch said. “It’s the perfuse sweating. Depending on the type of heat stroke they’re experiencing, they could have either one. With heat stroke there’s also a mental change so they might become confused, they might start slurring their speech.”

One easy way to stay safe while working outside is with the CDC’s Heat Index app on your phone.

The free app shows you current heat index values and the risk levels.

It helps workers plan outdoor activities and gives you recommendations based on how high the heat index goes.

For example, when you put in your location, there’s a scale that either puts you in the caution, warning or danger zones.

Simply put, this app can help keep you safe.

“A lot of the information that is covered in other places on other websites is already accessible in this app,” Jacklitsch said.

