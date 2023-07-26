Whitley County police investigating after worker killed in construction accident

(MGN)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office says crews are investigating after a construction worker was killed in what they call a construction accident Tuesday afternoon.

Police say first responders were called to the area of State Road 14, between 700 East and County Line Road, around 2:15 p.m. When they arrived, they say they found a worker who was killed in an accident involving a piece of equipment called a line boring machine.

They say the person’s name and cause and manner of death will be released once the investigation is complete.

Officers sent an alert out via Facebook, asking drivers to avoid the area as lanes were closed for about two hours.

