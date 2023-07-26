VIDEO: Crop dusting plane caught flying low over U.S. 30

By WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HANNA, Ind. (WPTA) - A video shared on Facebook has garnered over one million views, showing a crop dusting plane flying very low along U.S. 30.

Around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Clifton Howard says he was driving on U.S. 30 in Hanna, just east of Wanatah, when he noticed a crop dusting plane about one mile out.

Moments later, the plane soared directly in front of him and nearly struck the semi-truck next to Howard.

Howard shared the post on his Facebook. At the time of this article, it had been shared more than 11,000 times and had been watched by 1.7 million people.

The owner of the plane has not come forward. The close call has left many wondering if planes can fly that low.

21Alive reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). A spokesperson for the FAA said they are “aware of the incident and is investigating.”

We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

