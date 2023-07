HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A vehicle fire is causing northbound traffic on I-69 to be at a standstill this morning.

Officials say the fire is on I-69 N just south of the Warren exit, and just 10 miles north of Marion in southern Huntington County.

INDOT officials say all lanes could be blocked for the next four to five hours.

