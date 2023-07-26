POLICE: Four juveniles accused of vandalism spree across Bulter

BULTER, Ind. (WPTA) - Four juveniles in Bulter are facing charges related to a string of vandalism in the city, court documents say.

Between July 16 and July 24, police say there had been several different times that various places on Butler’s northeast side were vandalized.

According to police reports, the first incident happened on July 16. Officials with Maxton’s Park reached out to the police after someone had broken their window in the bathroom and a display window. Upon checking surveillance footage, security cameras caught three people attempting to set fires in both areas.

That same night, police believe the vandals busted out two windows at the Eastside High School Track/Field ticket station building.

Two days later, the city found five or more barricades were broken at Maxton’s Park and the restroom building had more windows broken.

Police were later called back to Eastside High School Track/Field, finding two more windows were found broken and wood boards that were placed in front of the previously broken windows had been kicked in. Upon further investigation, police say they found more broken windows at the announcer booth.

The report goes on to say that the ticket booth and concessions had damage and torn-up pieces of pretzels from the concession stand were found in the bleachers. Security video shows juveniles damaging school property on four different occasions.

According to the police report, the vandalism stopped on July 24 when the concession stand located between the softball fields had been broken into, with items taken.

Police questioned the four juveniles who were seen on the security cameras. They admitted to the damage.

The Bulter Police Department charged the group with vandalism and burglary. The names of the juveniles have not been released. Authorities are still working to determine the total cost of the vandalism.

