Organization encourages STEM careers through free flights for students
The non-profit STEM Flights partners with flight schools to take students up in a plane
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Amid a nationwide shortage of pilots, an organization is trying to inspire students to pursue careers in STEM fields: science, technology, engineering, and math.
The non-profit is called STEM Flights, and its focus is on the aviation world.
STEM Flights recently partnered with Sweet Aviation in Fort Wayne to take a Homestead student up in a plane.
“It was amazing.”
Kaylee Yates described her flight, minutes after landing at Smith Field.
The Homestead High School senior is taking another step toward her dream job: a commercial pilot.
Kaylee applied for a program through STEM Flights, which partners with pilots who are willing to volunteer their time and equipment.
“There’s a large, very large need for pilots, all across the country,” Maria Hoxmeier, Director of Education for STEM Flights explained. “So having the students experience this firsthand and have this hands-on learning opportunity helps to expand the horizons for those students.”
And for Kaylee Yates, it’s taking her to new heights.
“Words can’t even describe how thankful I am for this opportunity. I’m so, so thankful. It’s been amazing. I really feel like it’s helped me connect with a bunch of other people and the opportunities it’s opened up for me. The doors it’s opened,” said Kaylee.
