Organization encourages STEM careers through free flights for students

The non-profit STEM Flights partners with flight schools to take students up in a plane
Amid a nationwide shortage of pilots, an organization is trying to inspire students to pursue...
Amid a nationwide shortage of pilots, an organization is trying to inspire students to pursue careers in STEM fields: science, technology, engineering, and math(All)
By Krista Miller
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Amid a nationwide shortage of pilots, an organization is trying to inspire students to pursue careers in STEM fields: science, technology, engineering, and math.

The non-profit is called STEM Flights, and its focus is on the aviation world.

STEM Flights recently partnered with Sweet Aviation in Fort Wayne to take a Homestead student up in a plane.

“It was amazing.”

Kaylee Yates described her flight, minutes after landing at Smith Field.

The Homestead High School senior is taking another step toward her dream job: a commercial pilot.

Kaylee applied for a program through STEM Flights, which partners with pilots who are willing to volunteer their time and equipment.

“There’s a large, very large need for pilots, all across the country,” Maria Hoxmeier, Director of Education for STEM Flights explained. “So having the students experience this firsthand and have this hands-on learning opportunity helps to expand the horizons for those students.”

And for Kaylee Yates, it’s taking her to new heights.

“Words can’t even describe how thankful I am for this opportunity. I’m so, so thankful. It’s been amazing. I really feel like it’s helped me connect with a bunch of other people and the opportunities it’s opened up for me. The doors it’s opened,” said Kaylee.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lwr. Huntington Rd police investigation
FWPD investigating after man found dead inside of car in Waynedale
21Alive Roku App OTT graphics
FIRST ALERT: Severe storm potential & heat alerts
Vehicle fire causes heavy traffic standstill on I-69 N
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS have been declared for Wednesday, July 26, for the severe thunderstorm...
FIRST ALERT: Storms Wednesday, heat Thursday and Friday
Hot weather and the potential for severe storms over the next few days
FIRST ALERT: High heat expected, storm potential ‘One to Watch’

Latest News

Organization encourages STEM careers through free flights for students
Brother reacts to 32-year sentence for Steuben County crash that killed sister and brother-in-law, injured two of their children
Heath Perrine described his sister Breanna and brother-in-law Lonnie as "whole-heartedly good...
Brother reacts to 32-year sentence for Steuben County crash that killed sister and brother-in-law, injured two of their children
VIDEO: Crop dusting plane caught flying low over US 30