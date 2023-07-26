Organization encourages STEM careers through free flights for students

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Amid a nationwide shortage of pilots, an organization is trying to inspire students to pursue careers in STEM fields: science, technology, engineering, and math.

The non-profit is called STEM Flights, and its focus is on the aviation world.

STEM Flights recently partnered with Sweet Aviation in Fort Wayne to take a Homestead student up in a plane.

“It was amazing.”

Kaylee Yates described her flight, minutes after landing at Smith Field.

The Homestead High School senior is taking another step toward her dream job: a commercial pilot.

Kaylee applied for a program through STEM Flights, which partners with pilots who are willing to volunteer their time and equipment.

“There’s a large, very large need for pilots, all across the country,” Maria Hoxmeier, Director of Education for STEM Flights explained. “So having the students experience this firsthand and have this hands-on learning opportunity helps to expand the horizons for those students.”

And for Kaylee Yates, it’s taking her to new heights.

“Words can’t even describe how thankful I am for this opportunity. I’m so, so thankful. It’s been amazing. I really feel like it’s helped me connect with a bunch of other people and the opportunities it’s opened up for me. The doors it’s opened,” said Kaylee.

