Man sentenced in Steuben County crash that killed couple, injured two of their children

Donald Squires
Donald Squires(WNDU)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A 51-year-old Howe man who police say killed a husband and wife and injured two of their children in a crash last August has been sentenced.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says first responders were called to a crash on August 5, 2022, in rural Milgrove Township. They say Donald Gene Squires of Howe was driving his truck on SR 120 from CR 850 W when he crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a car nearly head-on.

33-year-old Breanne Jeanne Bright was pronounced dead at the scene and her husband, 43-year-old Lonnie Bright, died from his injuries three days later.

5-year-old Journey Bright and 3-month-old child Granger Bright, both in the car at the time, were also taken to the hospital with injuries. The couple had two other children, Carter and Hunter, who were not in the car at the time of the crash.

Squires had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Court records show Squires pleaded guilty to all three of his charges, two counts of causing death when operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II Substance and one count of causing catastrophic injury when operating with said substances, in July.

He was then sentenced on July 24 to 32 years in prison and his license was suspended for 12 years, records show.

RELATED: ‘It was so unexpected’: Brother of Steuben Co. crash victim speaks out

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

