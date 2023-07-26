Jennings Recreation Center celebrates 75th anniversary

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Parks officials and city leaders came together Wednesday to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Jennings Recreation Center.

Officials say at the celebration, Mayor Henry was gifted a “special card” as a show of appreciation for free children’s programming.

The center opened in 1948 as the McCulloch Recreation Center and was renamed in 1992 after director Albert George Jennings. According to officials, the center is generally known for being a safe haven and meeting place for kids and families while hosting many programs, including a youth scholarship and basketball leagues.

“The Jennings Recreation Center is a wonderful example of excellent programming for our city residents. The combination of the dedicated advisory board, other volunteers, and the city employees—especially those who work behind the scenes is an integral part of the center’s success, and I thank you.”

Officials say the celebration of the center’s anniversary will be held tonight from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. on McCulloch Street.

They say the celebration will be carnival-themed and includes a facility tour, food, horse-drawn wagon rides, and a bounce house.

