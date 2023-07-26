IDEM issues air quality alert for Thursday due to high heat, wildfire smoke

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT
INDIANA (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has issued an air quality alert for Thursday, July 27, for all northeast Indiana counties.

The department says the anticipated heat wave coupled with the continued air mass from Canadian wildfire smoke is expected to cause unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups, outlined in the “orange” status.

"Think of the AQI as a yardstick that runs from 0 to 500. The higher the AQI value, the greater the level of air pollution and the greater the health concern. For example, an AQI value of 50 or below represents good air quality, while an AQI value over 300 represents hazardous air quality."(IDEM)

The Air Quality Action Day has been issued for all cities in northeast Indiana, including Angola, Auburn, Decatur, Fort Wayne, Hartford, Huntington City, LaGrange, Marion, Portland, and Wabash. The alerts are in effect from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on the specified date.

IDEM encourages everyone to help reduce PM2.5 by making changes to daily habits. They say you can do the following to help:

  • Carpool or use public transportation.
  • Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
  • Turn off engines instead of idling for long periods of time.
  • Avoid using gas-powered equipment.
  • Conserve energy by turning off lights and setting the air conditioner to a higher setting;
  • Use propane gas instead of charcoal when grilling outdoors;
  • Reminder: Indiana’s open burning laws make it illegal to burn trash and generally prohibit open burning, visit IN.gov/openburning for more information.

IDEM says PM2.5 is composed of microscopic dust, soot, and liquid that settles deep into the lungs and cannot be easily exhaled. Those people at risk are particularly vulnerable after several days of high PM2.5 exposure.

Hoosiers can visit smogwatch.IN.gov to see current and forecasted air quality conditions.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

