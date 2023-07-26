FWPD investigating after motorcyclist struck downtown

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is investigating after a motorcyclist was struck in downtown Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:25 p.m. in the intersection of E Jefferson Blvd. and Clinton Street. Police say a man driving a motorcycle was struck by a minivan. Officers could not specify the extent of the man’s injuries, but he was alert and talking when first responders arrived.

There were several children in the van at the time of the crash. The driver of the van stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as crews clean up the crash.

We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

